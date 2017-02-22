Meridian Health Services latest victim of W-2 phishing scam

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Another Indiana company has fallen victim to a phishing scam targeting employee data.

The breach is the fourth of the year, following that of American Senior Communities, Monarch Beverage, and Scotty’s Brewhouse.

The breach occurred when an employee received an email from someone posing as a high level executive within the company and shared W-2 information including name, address, wages, taxes and the social security number of everyone employed by the company in the year 2016.

The scam impacted 1,200 current and former employees.

Meridian was made aware of the breach on February 16 after an internal audit. Upon discovery, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service, the Indiana Department of Revenue and attorney general were all notified.

No patient information was released.

Meridian President and CEO Hank Millus released a statement saying:

Meridian has given full attention to this matter so it is solved as quickly as possible. This is extremely unfortunate and we are doing everything we can to ensure our valued employees’ personal information is safe.

