NASA making major announcement on planets in other solar systems

(WISH) – NASA is making a major announcement regarding exoplanets Wednesday. Exoplanets are planets in other solar systems.

The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m.

During the briefing, NASA says anyone can ask scientists questions on Twitter using the hashtag #asknasa.

According to NASA’s website, scientists will also be doing an “ask me anything” or AMA on Reddit starting at 3 p.m. Scientists will answer questions in English and Spanish.

If you want to watch the event live, you can watch it on NASA Television and on NASA’s website.

To download the NASA streaming video, click here.

For more information on exoplanets, visit: http://exoplanets.nasa.gov

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...