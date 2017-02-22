North Central senior Kris Wilkes named McDonald’s All American

Related Coverage Kris Wilkes joins list of North Central basketball greats

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — North Central senior Kris Wilkes was presented with his McDonald’s All American jersey Wednesday in a ceremony at the high school.

Being named to the McDonald’s All American team is one of the highest national honors a high school basketball player can receive. Wilkes will participate in the McDonald’s All American game in Chicago along with other top national high school seniors next month.

Wilkes is heading to UCLA next season to play for coach Steve Alford’s Bruins.

“It just means all the hard work from the previous years, with all the help from my parents and coaches and other players has paid off now, and I have to keep working harder,” Wilkes said.

“He is the best. He is a very grounded individual in 2017 when it comes to athletes that are this high profile,” North Central coach Doug Mitchell said. “It goes back to parenting. His father has been involved with him throughout the process, as his mother has. He’s got to owe it all to them. We just try to do our little part.”

Wilkes and North Central finished the regular season 20-4. The Panthers open sectional play Tuesday night when they host Lawrence Central.

