Officials holding press conference to provide info on double homicide of Delphi teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) – Law enforcement will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the ongoing double homicide of Liberty German and Abigail Williams. It’s now been more than one week since the two went missing.

Indiana State Police say at 10 a.m. there will be a press conference at the Delphi United Methodist Church.

Police said Sunday their suspect is an unidentified man who was photographed near the trails where the girls were last seen. Police said a family member dropped the girls off to hike the trails the afternoon of Feb. 13. When a different family member went to pick them up, they weren’t there. Officers said a camera captured an image of their suspect between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the same day they went missing. ISP is now asking if anyone picked up a hitchhiker in the area around that same time.

The ISP information officer for the Lafayette District sent out a tweet Tuesday announcing the press conference for Wednesday morning.

Carroll County 911 Dispatch is warning people about posting fake or inaccurate news about the case on Facebook. They say unless you see if from law enforcement, then it may be inaccurate. People with tips for police can call 1-844-459-5786.

