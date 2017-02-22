Report: Pacers gauging interest on market for George

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to The Vertical, the Pacers are gauging interest from other teams on forward Paul George.

It isn’t known yet how big a package would have to be in order for General Manager Kevin Pritchard to pull the trigger on trading the 26-year-old All-Star.

George is set to be an unrestricted free agent following next season, putting the Pacers in the position many teams find themselves in at the trade deadline: sell high on a premium player such as George to acquire pieces for a rebuild or trade for complimentary pieces to build around George.

A blockbuster deal occurred earlier in the week that centered around Sacramento Kings star F/C Demarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans for a package that left pundits baffled at the return for Cousins.

According to The Vertical article, George has considered re-singing with the Pacers or joining his hometown Los Angeles Lakers when he does become a free agent.

George is a 4-time All-Star and is currently averaging 22.3 points a game this season. He averaged 23.1 points a game last season and saw that number surge to 27.3 points a game during the postseason.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...