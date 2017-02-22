Princesses announced for this year’s 500 Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 500 Festival has announced the women they’ve selected to serve as their 2017 Festival Princesses.

The 33 women, who represent 13 Indiana colleges and universities and 22 towns and cities in the state, will each receive a $1,000 scholarship, and have the chance to volunteer at 500 Festival events and Indianapolis Motor Speedway functions.

The women will also participate in the 500 Festival Leadership Development Program to develop their leadership, networking and professional development skills.

“The 500 Festival is proud to guide Indiana’s next generation of leaders,” said Kathy Cabello, 500 Festival board member and Princess Program committee co-chair.

On May 20, one of the 33 will be crowned as the 2017 500 Festival Queen and receive an additional $1,500 scholarship.

The 500 Festival, which started in 1957, is a not-for-profit organization producing events and programs around Indianapolis to celebrate the spirit and legacy of the Indianapolis 500 while making a positive impact.

