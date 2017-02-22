Republican candidate for Hamilton County Sheriff addresses his three priorities for position

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The new Republican candidate for the 2018 Hamilton County Sheriff race addressed three areas affecting the community that have and will continue to be his priorities should he be elected.

Jason Sloderbeck, a 23 year veteran of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and current jail commander, announced his candidacy for sheriff of Hamilton County on Wednesday.

Sloderbeck said his priorities are the drug addiction problems affecting the local community and abroad, the closely related mental health problems that all communities face and to be a provider of information and support in order to combat domestic violence and abuse.

“As sheriff of Hamilton County, I will be committed to raising the standards and expectations of the office, and the agency as a whole,” said Sloderbeck.

He is a lifelong resident of Hamilton County and lives in Arcadia with his wife Michelle of almost 20 years along with his daughter and stepdaughter.

“I will use my background and hands-on experience to strive for a more efficient and effective office, where every decision affecting our law enforcement is based solely on the safety, security, and financial well-being of the community,” said Sloderbeck.

Sloderbeck is running against Republican Bill Clifford, who made his announcement for the candidacy on Feb. 8. Clifford said he has nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement.

According to the Hamilton County Clerk’s Office, a candidate can’t officially file to run for office until next year between mid-January to mid-February. However, candidates are allowed to open campaign finance committees. The clerk’s office was not aware of any other candidates for this position.

The new county sheriff will take over for the current sheriff Mark Bowen. Bowen will be finishing up his second term and will not be eligible to run again, according to the clerk’s office.

