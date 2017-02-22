Spring back into fitness using resistance bands

“Get your sweat on” with help from Firefighter Tim. He shows us how to use resistance bands in our workout routines!

FROM TIM: There are many advantages to using resistance bands in your workout routine. First, resistance bands are extremely cost effective. You can get a variety of resistance bands varying in types and resistance for extremely cheap. Second, they take up almost no room. Third, if you travel they can be taken with you with you and they will take up almost no room. And lastly, they can be used to give you a great and effective workout, are extremely safe, and may be less likely to cause injury. In summary, resistance bands are a great way to get a safe full body workout anywhere and anytime you need to.

One workout example:

Squats 10 reps

Shoulder press 10 reps

Side steps 10 reps

Curls 10 reps

Lunges 10 reps

Triceps extensions 10 reps

Repeat 3 times

