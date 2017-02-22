Tickets sold out in minutes for Tacos, Tequila and Margaritas Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Tickets for the Tacos, Tequila and Margaritas Festival this summer sold out in minutes Wednesday morning.

The festival is hosted by The Pavilion at Pan Am on June 24 and includes a taco eating contest, margarita sampling, giveaways and music including a DJ and mariachi bands.

The number of guests was capped at 3,500 when tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Cebronica Scott, one of the partners at The Pavilion at Pan Am said the tickets were going so fast that at 10:30 a.m. the venue added 500 more tickets on sale. At 10:56 a.m. there were none left.

“We’ll have plenty of space to accommodate 4,000 guests,” said Scott.

A complete list of up to 30 restaurants showcasing their signature tacos at the event will be released at a later date, according to Scott.The venue is still accepting applications for vendors.

