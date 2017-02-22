Two remaining defendants in 2014 drug-related quadruple homicide plead guilty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The two remaining defendants in a drug-related quadruple homicide that occurred on the south side in 2014 have plead guilty.

According to the Marion County prosecutor, Valenica Williams and Anthony LaRussa pleaded guilty to charges related to the murders of Walter Burnell, Jacob Rodemich, Kristy Sanchez, and Hayley Navarro. Williams pleaded guilty to one count of murder and LaRussa pleaded to one count conspiracy to commit robbery.

On Feb. 20 2014, the four victims were found dead in a home in the 3400 block of South Parker Avenue. They had all suffered gunshot wounds.

Kenneth Rackemann and Samantha Bradley were with Williams and LaRussa and have already pleaded guilty to the murder. Police arrested the four charged in the case shortly after the murders happened, saying they found evidence all over the city and received tips from citizens.

The four defendants conspired to rob Walter Burnell and killed the victims during the robbery. According to police, Rackemann shot and killed Burnell, Rodemich, and Sanchez and wounded Navarro. At the direction of Rackemann, Williams shot and killed Navarro.

Rackermann pleaded guilty in 2016 and is currently serving four consecutive life sentences without parole and an additional 20 years for one charge of robbery. The Marion County prosecutor had been seeking the death penalty for Rackermann but in December 2015 he was given a plea deal. Bradley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery in 2014 and is awaiting sentencing.

A sentencing hearing for Williams and LaRussa is scheduled for March 2.

