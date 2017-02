DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A vigil for Abby Williams and Libby German is set to take place Wednesday night.

The two teens were found dead on a Delphi trail last week. Authorities are hoping to bring their killer to justice soon.

The community came together over the weekend to support in a benefit ride that raised over $50,000.

The vigil is being held at the Carroll County Courthouse gazebo at 7 p.m.

