Warm weather forces shutdown at southern Indiana ski resort

PAOLI, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana ski resort has suspended operations amid unseasonably warm weather.

The Courier-Journal and WDRB-TV report Paoli Peaks on Tuesday announced it was closing until the weather permits making snow. Greg Gavrilets, the general manager for Paoli Peaks, says in an email that “at this point it is not looking promising.”

The National Weather Service says Paoli Peaks has only recorded a half-inch of snow since January, much lower than usual, and there’s no significant chance of snow in the next two weeks. Still, the weather service says a late-winter storm is possible.

Paoli Peaks typically offers skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing each year from mid-December to mid-March.

