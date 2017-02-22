Westfield Pothole Patrol using cost saving method

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – The Westfield Pothole Patrol is in full effect, and according to the city it is using a cost saving method.

Crews in Westfield are now using an asphalt recycler to create material to fill the potholes.

“The asphalt recycler is an investment that will save the city money over time,” explains Mayor Andy Cook. “The administration is always looking for new ways to perform excellent customer service for our citizens, but at the same time saving citizen’s money.”

The machine reuses asphalt millings to create pavement to fill in potholes around Westfield. In less than 20 minutes, the machine can make 500 pounds of material.

The city says it’s about an 80 percent savings for residents.

Westfield encourages residents to to report potholes through the customer service management tool, WeConnect. You can find this service on the city’s website and the Westfield app.

