1-year-old hit by vehicle in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A child was struck by a vehicle by in Johnson County Thursday evening.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 4700 block of Walker Street just before 5:30 p.m.

Deputies said the one-year-old girl was run over by a 1999 Dodge Durango backing out of a driveway.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, but deputies said the child, who is a few days short of her 2nd birthday, “was not doing well.”

Deputies said the driver of the Durango tested negative for alcohol.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...