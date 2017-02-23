$5K reward offered for information on Kokomo explosives theft

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in connection with the theft of explosive materials from a mining facility in Kokomo.

Authorities say sometime between Feb. 7-16 a person or persons burglarized an underground explosives magazine at the Martin Marietta mining facility, stealing explosive materials.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 800-283-4867, email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact ATF here.

ATF encourages anyone who finds explosive items, please do not touch the materials and contact your local emergency services immediately.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...