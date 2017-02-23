$5K reward offered for information on Kokomo explosives theft

Staff Reports Published: Updated:
(Provided Photo/ATF)
(Provided Photo/ATF)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in connection with the theft of explosive materials from a mining facility in Kokomo.

(Provided Photo/ATF)
(Provided Photo/ATF)

Authorities say sometime between Feb. 7-16 a person or persons burglarized an underground explosives magazine at the Martin Marietta mining facility, stealing explosive materials.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 800-283-4867, email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact ATF here.

ATF encourages anyone who finds explosive items, please do not touch the materials and contact your local emergency services immediately.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV