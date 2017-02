CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Police need your help identifying two people wanted in connection with a counterfeit money case.

The incident occurred Tuesday at a Carmel gas station.

Carmel police say two people driving what appeared to be an older model, dark green Saturn sedan passed a counterfeit $100 bill.

Anyone with information on the identity of either subject is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2560 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...