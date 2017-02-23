Former police chief weighs in on Carroll County teens murder investigation

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Many questions remain in the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. People want to know who would do this and why.

The pictures of the suspect and the audio clip have been shared hundreds of thousands of times across social media.

“If that was your loved one’s voice you know that voice, if that was your love’s one picture, even if that picture wasn’t super good you will know that silhouette,” said Dr. Richard Weinblatt, former police chief. “You would know the shape of their presence.”

Weinblatt is not involved in the case, but is providing some insight on the investigative process for 24-Hour News 8. He said it’s only a matter of time until someone is caught.

The community continues to mourn the lost of Abby and Libby. More than a week has passed and still no arrest in the case.

“One of the things that is hard for the public to understand is that we don’t solve crimes in law enforcement in 45 minutes plus commercial breaks,” said Weinblatt. “It just doesn’t work that way. It’s not like CSI.”

Richard Weinblatt is a dean at Ivy Tech Community College. He’s also former police chief with decades of experience in law enforcement.

“It’s an extreme tragic case and what strikes people and why I think it’s getting a lot of local and national attention as it should, is the victims really are among the most vulnerable of us,” he said.

It was just Wednesday afternoon when investigators released a chilling piece of evidence — an audio clip from Libby’s phone.

“It’s absolutely incredible and speaks to the bravery of this young lady that she got video and sound under those kind of circumstances, how scared she must have been,” he said.

Weinblatt said this aspect of the case is extremely rare. It’s something investigators don’t see too often.

“I’ve had cases where people will write something in the dirt or not to be morbid but use their own blood to leave a clue,” he said.

Weinblatt said there’s a reason why investigators have not released more information.

“There could be more identifier information, there could be information as far as where the suspect moved, how a suspect moved, what direction and that kind of thing would only be known by the true perpetrator,” he said.

Investigators said the tip line is now being handled by the FBI call center in Washington D.C. People can also report information by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...