Gadget Guy shares latest Smart Home gadgets

Make your home “smarter” with these fun and practical gadgets. The Gadget Guy’s David Novak shows us more!

Revogi Smart Light Strips



$49.99; www.revogi.com

Revogi smart light strips can fit anywhere in your home and can be bent, cut and shaped around any surface. They easily connect to your iOS or Android device via Bluetooth and are controlled directly from the app. You can even connect up to 10 light strips and control them from one location. Featuring a lifespan of 50,000 hours and low energy Bluetooth 4.0 technology, the Revogi Smart Light Strips add ambiance and elegance to any room.

Video (1:17-1:30): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQrIaE3-C9w

SkylinkNet Starter Kit



$149; www.skylinkhome.com

This is a smart connected alarm and automation system. It comes with the internet hub, which is the main unit, and 2 door window sensors, a motion sensor and a keyfob for arming and disarming. You can control the whole system with your smartphone, along with the SkylinkNet app. The internet hub has a built-in alarm, when there is any sensor activation while the system is armed, the siren would sound and it will send real time notification to all users. This system also works with Amazon Alexa, so you can control it by voice. It is also compatible with IFTTT (If this then that), that means it can work with a lot of other smarthome products on the market.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cqs5cUexgqo&list=PL3jB83dNDLPYpAn5jgN-IWqlUVe6qnlno

Yunmai Smart Scale



$69.95; www.iyunmai.us

Step on the scale, and within seconds it takes 10 different essential health measurements, giving you comprehensive data about your health. Body measurements are sent instantly to your smartphone each time you step on, making it easy to track weight loss and health progress. This smart scale precisely measures weight, body fat, muscle rate, water, bone mass, visceral fat, bmr, bmi, protein, body age.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBAY17Z9Brg

Bibo Barmaid Smart Cocktail Machine



$229; www.bibobarmaid.com

Entertaining a crowd or a single serving, the Bibo Barmaid Smart Cocktail Machine makes expertly blended mixed drinks in 20 seconds. Just add your favorite flavor pouch (sold separately), press “Mix” and enjoy. Sleek, compact design fits anywhere.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihyERzTf6Q4

NuBryte Touchpoint



$259; www.nubryte.com

All-in-one home automation system. Make your house a smart home in minutes, one room at a time. Simply replace your Dual Switch (double gang) light switch with NuBryte Touchpoint. Then Connect & Protect from any NuBryte console, or remotely via Nubryte app. Includes home security, smart lighting: intercom and family hub.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5cdOSTh7Zw

