Girl Scouts of central IN hosting cooking challenge at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Girl Scouts of central Indiana is hosing a cooking challenge at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Thursday. The local chefs are using Girl Scout Cookies as the main ingredient in the competition.

The girl scouts are looking to see which chef can create the best dish.

The competition kicks off “National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend” which starts Friday.

A panel of seven local judges will judge the plates:

Tim Balmat / Scott Hamachek – Dean Foods

Bill Benner – Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Liz Biro – Indianapolis Star

Gary Brackett – Brackett Restaurant Group

Laura Granieri – IndyHub

Girl Scout Jameela Hydre Yusoff – Girl Scouts of Central Indiana

Deborah Hearn Smith – Girl Scouts of Central Indiana

The schedule for the day is:

7 a.m. – Chefs arrive

7:30 a.m. – Cooking begins

8:30 a.m. – Dishes are judged by VIPs

9 a.m. – Results announced

The cooks competing in the competition include:

Chef Tanorria Askew – MasterChef Season 7

Chef Roger Duran – Levy Restaurants

Chef Erica Oakley – The Alexander

Chef Michelle Plummer – American Dairy Association Indiana

Chef Jerry Yilmaz – Marsh Supermarkets

And, the special guests attending are Jenni Browning with the American Dairy Association Indiana, and Connie Gardner with Marsh Supermarkets.

The competition begins at 7 a.m. at the LighBound Courtside Club at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

