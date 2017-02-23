Lafayette police investigating early morning stabbing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is recovering Thursday after a stab wound to his leg, while police still look for a person of interest.

According to Lafayette police, officers were called to the 3800 block of Ashford Court in Lafayette Thursday around 5 a.m. When police arrived on scene, they found a victim in the parking lot with a stab wound to one of his legs.

Witnesses told police there was an argument between the victim and another before the stabbing. Witnesses also said the person left the scene before police arrived.

Police said the man was taken to a Lafayette hospital for treatment.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

