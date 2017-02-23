Local man arrested after asking 6-year-old boy for sexual favors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly solicited a child for sexual favors in the bathroom.

33-year-old Christopher Hockenberry was arrested in the case.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were sent to a Chinese restaurant located in the 4700 block of West 38th Street after reports of trouble with a person.

When officers arrived, they were told by a witness that an adult male asked the 6-year-old boy for sexual favors while they were in the bathroom together. The witness contacted police after they overheard the conversation. The man was stopped by the witness and others until police arrived.

Police say the young boy told the suspect “no,” repeatedly. The victim told police Hockenberry did not touch him.

Hockenberry was transported for questioning, where he was arrested on a preliminary charge of child solicitation. He was then taken to the Arrestee Processing Center.

