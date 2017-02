INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check those lottery tickets! Someone in Indiana won the $435 million Powerball jackpot overnight.

The numbers are 10-13-28-52-61, with a Powerball number of 2.

Powerball’s website says someone in the state bought the winning ticket.

CHECK YOUR TICKETS! The winning $435M #Powerball jackpot is from Indiana. Details starting at 4am on #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/HzZyDsXPCi — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) February 23, 2017

This was the 10th largest jackpot in the lottery’s history.

The grand prize is now down to $40 million.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...