Police ID man wanted in fatal hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –The driver of a BMW who police said ran away from a fiery three-vehicle crash along West Jefferson Boulevard Monday night that killed a couple has been named.

Fort Wayne police said Thursday that 31-year-old Justin T. Votaw of Fort Wayne was the driver of a BMW that crashed into two other vehicles just after 11 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Blvd on the bridge near Swinney Park.

Three victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police at the scene said. West Jefferson Boulevard was expected closed between the West Central neighborhood and Lindenwood Cemetery for several hours as investigators processed the scene.

Jonny Tracy, 23, and 24-year-old Alisa Arseneau were killed in the wreckage, their bodies burned beyond recognition from flames.

It’s not clear yet how the crash happened.

A witness, though, told police a driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash ran from the scene. Police searched through the night and into Tuesday for him.

On Thursday, police said that driver was Votaw. While officers have not found Votaw, a lead investigator said that they have communicated with him. Charges have not been filed against Votaw, and the investigation into the crash is active, that investigator said.

Votaw has previous arrests for operating while intoxicated and endangering a person as well as driving while suspended, according to court records.

