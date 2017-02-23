Police release photo of suspect’s vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police have identified a vehicle believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the deadly accident happened just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the area of West 38th Street near High School Road.

Police were initially called to the scene on reports of man struck by a vehicle. After arriving on scene, an unresponsive male vehicle was located in the west lanes of West 38th Street.

Responding emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead on scene.

The vehicle is described as a white 2000-2006 Chevrolet Suburban, likely with damage to the front passenger side as a result of the collision. The vehicle also has a sticker at the bottom center of the rear window.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

