Restaurant openings and closings around Indianapolis

Awards, semifinalists, openings, closings and more. Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger runs down the list!

James Beard Award semifinalists:

Jonathan Brooks, Milktooth

Abbi Merriss, Bluebeard

Aaron Butts, The Golden, Fort Wayne

Martha Hoover, Patachou Inc.

Cafe Patachou at 131st and Hazel Dell that’s relocated and reopened; they have a very cool pour-over coffee machine and a slushy cocktail maker (the frozen rosé is awesome).

Mile Square Bistro with chef/owner Charles Mereday has opened on Penn downtown in the former City Cafe space.

The Best Chocolate in Town has expanded on Mass Ave and now offers coffee.



Jumbo’s in the City Market has closed after more than 40 years.

And the long-awaited Owner’s Wife, from Ted Miller and Shannon Stone, with a menu designed by chef Jonathan Brooks, will open this weekend, just off Mass Ave.

To learn more, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.

