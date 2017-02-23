Reward for info leading to arrest in the murders of Delphi teens increases to $50,000

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) – The reward for information leading to an arrest in the murders of 13-year-old Liberty German and 14-year-old Abigail Williams has increased.

The reward has increased $9,000 after the office of United States Representative Todd Rokita donated the money. The reward is now $50,000.

The FBI donated $25,000, the Indiana Packers Corporation donated $10,000, and the Lafayette Bank and Trust donated $1,000 on top of the $9,000 donation from Rokita’s office.

The bodies of German and Williams were found on Feb. 14 around 12:15 p.m. in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail in Carroll County. The teens bodies were found during an organized search for the girls.

Officials have received approximately 3,900 tips by the phone and email. 1,900 of those tips were received after authorities released the voice recording that came from German’s cell phone.

The FBI launched a digital billboard campaign for the case in 46 states. There are approximately 6,000 electronic bill boards requesting information.

If you are interested in donating money toward the reward, individuals or businesses should make checks payable to the Indiana State Police Alliance Foundation. You must enter “Delphi Reward” on the memo line. You are asked to email the donation to 1415 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46203.

If you would like to leave a tip, you are asked to call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 1-844-459-5786, or you can email your tip to: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Click here to hear the suspect saying “down the hill.” The audio and photo released of a suspect were taken from the cell phone of one of the victims, Liberty German.

