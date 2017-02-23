Several Indiana hospitals make top 100 list for rural, community hospitals in US

(WISH) – There are several Indiana hospitals included on a list of the top 100 rural and community hospitals in the United States, according to Jane King at the Nasdaq.

The list was compiled by the National Rural Health Association.

The central Indiana hospitals named on the list include:

Henry County Memorial in New Castle

Major Hospital in Shelbyville

Marion General

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour

Click here to view the full list.

For more business headlines from Jane King at the Nasdaq, watch Daybreak Monday through Friday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...