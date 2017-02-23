Several Indiana hospitals make top 100 list for rural, community hospitals in US

(WISH) – There are several Indiana hospitals included on a list of the top 100 rural and community hospitals in the United States, according to Jane King at the Nasdaq.
The list was compiled by the National Rural Health Association.
The central Indiana hospitals named on the list include:
- Henry County Memorial in New Castle
- Major Hospital in Shelbyville
- Marion General
- Schneck Medical Center in Seymour
Click here to view the full list.
For more business headlines from Jane King at the Nasdaq, watch Daybreak Monday through Friday.