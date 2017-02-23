Survival instructor Creek Stewart turns everyday objects into candles

Chances are, you have most of these random items already in your home! Survival Instructor, author and TV host Creek Stewart shows us how to improvise a survival candle using crayons, bacon grease and more.

Check out Creek’s new book, RUGOSA, a young adult Survival Fiction story about a boy who travels 400 miles through hostile lands to save his sweetheart. Creek says it’s a unique story that also teaches survival skills. (Accolades: 60+ 5-Star Amazon review in 1st week, Amazon.com Hot New Release, Top 20 in Teen Fiction Category)

Amazon book link: https://www.amazon.com/RUGOSA-Creek-Stewart/dp/0997690690/

How to improvise a Survival Candle using random household items:

1. Candle # 1: Tub a Crisco makes a 30-day candle!

2. Candle # 2: A crayon turns into a candle that will burn for 30 minutes – a Crayondle!

3. Candle # 3: That left over bacon grease – you got it – a bacon scented survival candle!

4. Candle # 4: A can of tuna makes an awesome little oil lamp when the lights go out!

To learn more, visit:

www.facebook.com/creekstewart

www.creekstewart.com

