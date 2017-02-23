The Vanguard offers half-price wings for Indy Wings Week

The right to eat wings for HALF-OFF menu price comes your way the week of Feb. 20-26, 2017. That’s right: It’s Indy Wings Week time, Hoosiers.

Restaurants all over Indy are offering delicious wings specials. There are wings from a duck and wings from a chicken, wings with a kick and wings with the bone-in, you’ll find wings way up north, downtown, and down south. To make sure you don’t miss any mouth-watering wings, lookout for a checklist of participating locations inside NUVO’s 2/15/17 issue.

Read wing descriptions, peep wing photos and more at indywingsweek.com, plus use the handy map to find wings close to you, your work or your friends. Half price wings are the perfect excuse for a night out. No coupon or special code needed: just show up, order wings and enjoy. Our advice? Try somewhere new; take advantage of the saving to pair it with a local Indiana beer; and tip like a pro.

NUVO cares about more than just delicious, delicious wings. We’ll donate 20 percent of all restaurant registration fees to food rescue nonprofit Second Helpings to assist in their mission to feed hungry Hoosiers. Want to contribute directly? Visit their site to learn about opportunities to donate or volunteer.

Find pictures of the Wings Week offerings on our Facebook page and event page, plus on Twitter and Instagram under the tag #IndyWingsWeek. Watch Indy Wings Week chefs in action on WISH TV’s Indy Style Feb. 21, 23, and 24.

Over 26 restaurants participating in Indy Wings Week.

Half Off Menu Price wings all over Indianapolis Feb 20-26. No need to bring anything, just show up and eat wings!

Use #indywingsweek to share your wing eating adventures. NUVO will report our favorite each day.

For more information and the most up to date list of all participating locations, check out IndyWingsWeek.com.

To learn more about The Vanguard, their partnership with Turf Catering, & their involvement in Indy Wings Week, visit:

