What’s new on Netflix in March

Netflix has announced which titles are coming and going for the streaming service for March.

“Blazing Saddles,” “Chicago,” “Jurassic Park,” Kung Fu Panda,” and “This Is Spinal Tap,” will be available beginning on March 1. Amy Schumer has a special premiering on March 7.

Notable titles leaving the service include “Jaws,” and “National Lampoon’s Animal House.”

New on Netflix in March:

March 1

Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Chicago (2002)

Deep Run (2015)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)

Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015)

Friday After Next (2002)

Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)

Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)

Ignition: Season 1 (2013)

Impossible Dreamers (2017)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)

Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Let There Be Light (1946)

Memento (2000)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)

Roadkill: Season 2 (2013)

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)

San Pietro (1945)

Singing with Angels (2016)

Sustainable (2016)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

The Craft (1996)

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)

The Negro Soldier (1944)

Thunderbolt (1947)

Tunisian Victory (1944)

March 3

Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)

March 4

Safe Haven (2013)

March 5

Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)

March 7

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special

March 8

Hands of Stone (2016)

The Waterboy (1998)

March 9

Thithi (2015)

March 10

Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1

Burning Sands

Love: Season 2

One More Time: Season 1

The Boss’ Daughter (2016)

March 13

Must Love Dogs (2005)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

March 14

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame

March 15

Disney’s The BFG (2016)

Notes on Blindness (2016)

March 16

Beau Sejour: Season 1

Coraline (2009)

March 17

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train

Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)

Pandora

Samurai Gourmet: Season 1

March 18

Come and Find Me (2016)

The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (2016)

March 20

El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 (2012)

March 21

Ali & Nino (2016)

Another Forever (2016)

Evolution (2015)

Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)

March 23

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (2016)

Welcome to New York (2015)

March 24

Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2

Déjà Vu (2006)

Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense

Grace and Frankie: Season 3

Ingobernable: Season 1

Spider (2007)

The Square (2008)

The Most Hated Woman in America

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

March 25

The Student Body (2017)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

March 26

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

March 27

Better Call Saul: Season 2

March 28

Archer: Season 7 (2016)

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle

March 30

Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)

March 31

13 Reasons Why: Season 1

Bordertown: Season 1

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 (2016)

Dinotrux: Season 4

FirstBorn (2016)

Five Came Back

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)

Rosewood: Season 1

The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2

The Discovery

Trailer Park Boys: Season 11

Leaving Netflix in March:

March 1

Jaws

Justice League: War

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Keeping Up Appearances

Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 – 7

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Robin Hood: Seasons 1 – 3

Survivors: Series 1 – 2

March 2

Black or White

Sweetwater

March 3

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Misfire

Web Junkie

March 4

Entertainment

I Dream of Wires

Otto the Rhino

Seashore

The Discoverers

The Nanny Diaries

March 5

Food Chains

Jail Caesar

The Days to Come

Two Hundred Thousand Dirty

March 6

Pit Stop

Rigor Mortis

March 7

Hansel vs. Gretel

March 8

Love At First Fight

The Starving Games

March 15

Boy

B for Boy

My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

Sushi: The Global Catch

March 16

American Dreamz

March 23

Love Me

The Invincible Iron Man

March 25

All Stars

Pup

The Perfect Wedding

March 27

Dragonwolf

March 28

Erasing Hate

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness

March 29

6 Guns

Detropia

I Melt With You

Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark

The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne

