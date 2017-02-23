What’s new on Netflix in March

(WISH) — Netflix has announced which titles are coming and going for the streaming service for March.
“Blazing Saddles,” “Chicago,” “Jurassic Park,” Kung Fu Panda,” and “This Is Spinal Tap,” will be available beginning on March 1. Amy Schumer has a special premiering on March 7.
Notable titles leaving the service include “Jaws,” and “National Lampoon’s Animal House.”
New on Netflix in March:
March 1
Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Chicago (2002)
Deep Run (2015)
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)
Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015)
Friday After Next (2002)
Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)
Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)
Ignition: Season 1 (2013)
Impossible Dreamers (2017)
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)
Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Let There Be Light (1946)
Memento (2000)
Midnight in Paris (2011)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)
Roadkill: Season 2 (2013)
Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)
San Pietro (1945)
Singing with Angels (2016)
Sustainable (2016)
Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
The Craft (1996)
This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)
The Negro Soldier (1944)
Thunderbolt (1947)
Tunisian Victory (1944)
March 3
Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)
March 4
Safe Haven (2013)
March 5
Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)
March 7
Amy Schumer: The Leather Special
March 8
Hands of Stone (2016)
The Waterboy (1998)
March 9
Thithi (2015)
March 10
Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1
Burning Sands
Love: Season 2
One More Time: Season 1
The Boss’ Daughter (2016)
March 13
Must Love Dogs (2005)
Million Dollar Baby (2004)
March 14
Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016)
Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame
March 15
Disney’s The BFG (2016)
Notes on Blindness (2016)
March 16
Beau Sejour: Season 1
Coraline (2009)
March 17
Deidra & Laney Rob a Train
Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1
Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)
Pandora
Samurai Gourmet: Season 1
March 18
Come and Find Me (2016)
The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (2016)
March 20
El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 (2012)
March 21
Ali & Nino (2016)
Another Forever (2016)
Evolution (2015)
Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)
March 23
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (2016)
Welcome to New York (2015)
March 24
Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2
Déjà Vu (2006)
Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense
Grace and Frankie: Season 3
Ingobernable: Season 1
Spider (2007)
The Square (2008)
The Most Hated Woman in America
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
March 25
The Student Body (2017)
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
March 26
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
March 27
Better Call Saul: Season 2
March 28
Archer: Season 7 (2016)
Jo Koy: Live from Seattle
March 30
Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)
March 31
13 Reasons Why: Season 1
Bordertown: Season 1
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 (2016)
Dinotrux: Season 4
FirstBorn (2016)
Five Came Back
GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)
Rosewood: Season 1
The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2
The Discovery
Trailer Park Boys: Season 11
Leaving Netflix in March:
March 1
Jaws
Justice League: War
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Keeping Up Appearances
Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 – 7
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Robin Hood: Seasons 1 – 3
Survivors: Series 1 – 2
March 2
Black or White
Sweetwater
March 3
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Misfire
Web Junkie
March 4
Entertainment
I Dream of Wires
Otto the Rhino
Seashore
The Discoverers
The Nanny Diaries
March 5
Food Chains
Jail Caesar
The Days to Come
Two Hundred Thousand Dirty
March 6
Pit Stop
Rigor Mortis
March 7
Hansel vs. Gretel
March 8
Love At First Fight
The Starving Games
March 15
Boy
B for Boy
My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend
Sushi: The Global Catch
March 16
American Dreamz
March 23
Love Me
The Invincible Iron Man
March 25
All Stars
Pup
The Perfect Wedding
March 27
Dragonwolf
March 28
Erasing Hate
The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness
March 29
6 Guns
Detropia
I Melt With You
Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark
The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne