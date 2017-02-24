The latest on possible severe weather Friday

From Storm Track 8 meteorologist Ken Brewer:

TINY SHIFT EAST IN SEVERE WEATHER THREAT: The latest SPC severe weather risk has nudged the higher chances of severe weather slightly east. Indy is still in the Enhanced Risk, but counties to the west are now in slight or marginal risk.

CHANGES TO TORNADO THREAT?: There are some indications in the short-range computer models that some of the rotation in the atmosphere may start to decrease in the afternoon hours, especially in western Indiana. I believe this is why the biggest chance is to move the higher chances of tornado from Indy and points eastward. I caution that these are just models and they could be wrong, but hopefully the tornado threat will go down.

EVENING COMMUTE: This could be the roughest stretch of weather for the Indianapolis metro area. Watch for gusty wind and delays for the drive home.

More updates to come — stay tuned!

