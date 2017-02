SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating reports of a missing juvenile in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 15-year-old Shy-Anna Duffer, from the Fairland area.

Anyone with information should contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department at 317-398-6661 or 1-888-387-1444.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...