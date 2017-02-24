Delphi bank raises money for trail cameras

DELPHI, Ind.– A group in Delphi is raising money to install security cameras on the trails where Abby Williams and Libby German were last seen alive.

Each employee at Security Federal Savings Bank is allowed to dress in casual clothing on Feb. 24, March 10 and March 17 if they donate at least five dollars. The staff is calling the fundraiser “blue jean Fridays.”

Delphi branch manager Heather Hoover said the money will go to the Wabash and Erie Canal Assocation, a group that oversees the trails.

“We love this community. We love the children in this community. We want to keep them safe and all of the people, too,” Hoover said.

A family member dropped Abby and Libby off to hike the Monon High Bridge Trail on Feb. 13. When a different family member went to pick them up, they weren’t there.

Dan McCain is president of the Wabash and Erie Canal Association. He’s sending an advance thank you to the bank’s staff.

“I appreciate that very much. Yes, we will do that,” McCain said. “It hasn’t happened and it will, maybe before spring.”

McCain said organizers are still working out how many cameras they’ll use and where exactly they’ll go.

All four Security Federal Savings branches are dressing down. Five dollars is just the minimum donation.

The folks at the Delphi branch each donated $10 on the 24.

“I am so impressed with how everyone has rallied together and been so supportive,” Hoover said.

McCain said even before the murders, there were plans in place to install some cameras on the trails using grant money.

If you’d like to help add cameras, you can make donations to the Security Federal Savings Bank.

The bank is located at 1260 S Washington St, Delphi, IN 46923 and they can be reached at (765) 564-3000.

