Enjoy Indy Wings Week with wings and brew from Redemption Alewerks

Slow smoked jumbo wings over a mesquite/cherry wood blend, flash fried to order, finished on an open flame grill. How does that sound for ya?! If that’s still not enough to get your mouth watering, these wings are tossed in your choice of house made sauce(s) and plated with your choice of scratch-made ranch/bleu cheese for dipping and celery. Yep, that’ll do it!

Today on Indy Style, we dig into some more wings for Indy Wings Week with this crew:

Jessie Davis, Account Executive, NUVO

Ben Smith, Owner/Founder (“Daddy Warbucks”), Redemption Alewerks

Dan Gohr, Head Brewer (“El Gohr-O”), Redemption Alewerks

About Indy Wings Week:

The right to eat wings for half-off menu price during the week of Feb. 20-26, 2017. That’s right: It’s Indy Wings Week time, Hoosiers.

Restaurants all over Indy are offering delicious wings specials. There are wings from a duck and wings from a chicken, wings with a kick and wings with the bone-in, you’ll find wings way up north, downtown, and down south. To make sure you don’t miss any mouth-watering wings, lookout for a checklist of participating locations inside NUVO’s 2/15/17 issue.

Read wing descriptions, peep wing photos and more at indywingsweek.com, plus use the handy map to find wings close to you, your work or your friends. Half price wings are the perfect excuse for a night out. No coupon or special code needed: just show up, order wings and enjoy. Our advice? Try somewhere new; take advantage of the saving to pair it with a local Indiana beer; and tip like a pro.

NUVO cares about more than just delicious, delicious wings. We’ll donate 20 percent of all restaurant registration fees to food rescue nonprofit Second Helpings to assist in their mission to feed hungry Hoosiers. Want to contribute directly? Visit their site to learn about opportunities to donate or volunteer.

Find pictures of the Wings Week offerings on our Facebook page and event page, plus on Twitter and Instagram under the tag #IndyWingsWeek. Watch Indy Wings Week chefs in action on WISH TV’s Indy Style Feb. 21, 23, and 24.

Triple Threat Wings, Scratch kitchen, Redemption brewed beer

Facebook home page; https://www.facebook.com/RedemptionAlewerksIndy/, Twitter handle @RedemptionAles, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/redemptionalewerks/?hl=en, redemptionalewerks.com

Sauces: Savilla’s Dry Rub, Sweet BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili, Buffalo, Honey Sriracha, Mango Jalapeño, Hot, Ginger Jerk, Redemption Sauce, Fire Sauce

Over 26 restaurants participating in Indy Wings Week.

Half Off Menu Price wings all over Indianapolis Feb 20-26. No need to bring anything, just show up and eat wings!

Use #indywingsweek to share your wing eating adventures. NUVO will report our favorite each day.

20% of all restaurant registrations fees and sponsorships will go to Second Helpings.

Go to IndyWingsWeek.com to see map of participating locations and passport to check off places as you go.

