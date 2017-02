Hilarious Indiana State Police safety message goes viral

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One local cop is putting a smile on the face of hundreds of thousands of people.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine shared a video on social media Friday morning to remind drivers of a “safety feature.” Though most folks behind the wheel are familiar with this feature, it is sadly underused.

Watch his message in the video above.

It “not only will help prevent crashes, but also help prevent road rage a little bit,” the sergeant explains.

Of course, he’s talking about a turn signal — the ever-present but often-forgotten lever mere inches from a hand gripping the steering wheel. Perhaps you’ve seen one before.

His video has quickly gone viral, racking up well over 300,000 views in six hours on Facebook. The humorous PSA was also a hit on Twitter, where it included hashtag #TheMoreYouKnow.

Perrine is no stranger to going the extra mile to get a message across on social media. His frequent emoji-filled tweets about public safety will make you chuckle and maybe even learn something new.

Ok folks, this is not a drill… Sounds like a little ๐ŸŒจ for evening rush โณ ๐Ÿšซbe ๐Ÿ˜ฑ when you ๐Ÿ‘€ โ„๏ธ on the ๐Ÿ›ฃ tonight. Slow โฌ‡๏ธ & ๐Ÿš™———->๐Ÿš— — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 8, 2017

Did you know ๐Ÿ‘ฎcan โœ๏ธ you a ๐ŸŽŸfor not clearing โ„๏ธoff all your ๐Ÿš™ windows? Or even worse, you can crash ๐Ÿš—๐Ÿ’ฅ๐Ÿš™ — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 9, 2017

๐Ÿ’ญ

๐Ÿš—๐Ÿš™ – "ugh, this jerk, I'll get close & maybe they'll speed up" ๐Ÿ’ญ

๐Ÿš—๐Ÿš™ "ugh, I'll slow down & make them ๐Ÿ˜ก" ๐Ÿšซbe a tail๐ŸŠ #BeNice — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 8, 2017

๐Ÿ’ก

๐Ÿ™„ When driving in โ„๏ธ, even in daylight, be sure to turn on your headlights. Doesn't help you ๐Ÿ‘€, but helps other drivers ๐Ÿ‘€ you#SlowDown — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 8, 2017

If you ๐Ÿƒ from ๐Ÿ‘ฎ in a ๐Ÿš™ you go straight to๐Ÿ”’โฌ†๏ธ An Indianapolis man is behind bars tonight after ๐Ÿ‘ฎchase in Shelby Co.https://t.co/JETZf6kCnR pic.twitter.com/gfdQe7hHFB — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 20, 2017

Enjoy the game tonight… But if you're one of the knuckleheads choosing to drink ๐Ÿบ & drive a ๐Ÿš˜, your options are limited ๐Ÿš“,or ๐Ÿš‘–>๐Ÿฅthen ๐Ÿš“ — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 5, 2017

I ๐Ÿ‘‚๐Ÿปabout some sort of ๐Ÿˆgame this Sunday. Here's your checklist… ๐Ÿฟ๐Ÿฅœ๐Ÿง€๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ—โœ”๏ธ ๐Ÿบ๐Ÿฅ‚๐Ÿน๐Ÿพ โœ”๏ธ Giant๐Ÿ“บ โœ”๏ธ Designated Driver โœ”๏ธ Patriots Fan Gear ๐Ÿ‘‰๐Ÿ—‘ — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 3, 2017

It’s all in hopes you’ll think twice before choosing to “drive like a knucklehead.”

