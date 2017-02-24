Hilarious Indiana State Police safety message goes viral

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One local cop is putting a smile on the face of hundreds of thousands of people.
Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine shared a video on social media Friday morning to remind drivers of a “safety feature.” Though most folks behind the wheel are familiar with this feature, it is sadly underused.
- Watch his message in the video above.
It “not only will help prevent crashes, but also help prevent road rage a little bit,” the sergeant explains.
Of course, he’s talking about a turn signal — the ever-present but often-forgotten lever mere inches from a hand gripping the steering wheel. Perhaps you’ve seen one before.
His video has quickly gone viral, racking up well over 300,000 views in six hours on Facebook. The humorous PSA was also a hit on Twitter, where it included hashtag #TheMoreYouKnow.
Perrine is no stranger to going the extra mile to get a message across on social media. His frequent emoji-filled tweets about public safety will make you chuckle and maybe even learn something new.
It’s all in hopes you’ll think twice before choosing to “drive like a knucklehead.”