Hilarious Indiana State Police safety message goes viral

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One local cop is putting a smile on the face of hundreds of thousands of people.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine shared a video on social media Friday morning to remind drivers of a “safety feature.” Though most folks behind the wheel are familiar with this feature, it is sadly underused.

It “not only will help prevent crashes, but also help prevent road rage a little bit,” the sergeant explains.

Of course, he’s talking about a turn signal — the ever-present but often-forgotten lever mere inches from a hand gripping the steering wheel. Perhaps you’ve seen one before.

His video has quickly gone viral, racking up well over 300,000 views in six hours on Facebook. The humorous PSA was also a hit on Twitter, where it included hashtag #TheMoreYouKnow.

Perrine is no stranger to going the extra mile to get a message across on social media. His frequent emoji-filled tweets about public safety will make you chuckle and maybe even learn something new.

Ok folks, this is not a drill… Sounds like a little 🌨 for evening rush ⏳ 🚫be 😱 when you 👀 ❄️ on the 🛣 tonight. Slow ⬇️ & 🚙———->🚗 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 8, 2017

Did you know 👮can ✍️ you a 🎟for not clearing ❄️off all your 🚙 windows? Or even worse, you can crash 🚗💥🚙 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 9, 2017

💭

🚗🚙 – "ugh, this jerk, I'll get close & maybe they'll speed up" 💭

🚗🚙 "ugh, I'll slow down & make them 😡" 🚫be a tail🐊 #BeNice — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 8, 2017

💡

🙄 When driving in ❄️, even in daylight, be sure to turn on your headlights. Doesn't help you 👀, but helps other drivers 👀 you#SlowDown — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 8, 2017

If you 🏃 from 👮 in a 🚙 you go straight to🔒⬆️ An Indianapolis man is behind bars tonight after 👮chase in Shelby Co.https://t.co/JETZf6kCnR pic.twitter.com/gfdQe7hHFB — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 20, 2017

Enjoy the game tonight… But if you're one of the knuckleheads choosing to drink 🍺 & drive a 🚘, your options are limited 🚓,or 🚑–>🏥then 🚓 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 5, 2017

I 👂🏻about some sort of 🏈game this Sunday. Here's your checklist… 🍿🥜🧀🍕🍗✔️ 🍺🥂🍹🍾 ✔️ Giant📺 ✔️ Designated Driver ✔️ Patriots Fan Gear 👉🗑 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 3, 2017

It’s all in hopes you’ll think twice before choosing to “drive like a knucklehead.”

