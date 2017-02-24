How to celebrate Mardi Gras with your kids

Mardi Gras in Indy? With Kids? Katy Mann is here from Indy with Kids with some ideas for your family to celebrate Fat Tuesday.

Eat

– Yats

– Papa Roux

– Zydeco

– The Ville

Sweet

– Get your hands on a King Cake

– Make your own King Cake, it’s easy

Play

– Mardi Gras themed Kids night out at YMCA

http://indywithkids.com/events/kids-night-mardi-gras-benjamin-harrison-ymca/

– Louisiana and Mardi Gras themed sensory class

– Louisiana and Mardi Gras themed sensory class

– Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook-off at City Market

For more fun ideas, check out www.indywithkids.com.

