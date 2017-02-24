How to celebrate Mardi Gras with your kids

Mardi Gras in Indy? With Kids? Katy Mann is here from Indy with Kids with some ideas for your family to celebrate Fat Tuesday.
Eat
– Yats
– Papa Roux
– Zydeco
– The Ville
Sweet
– Get your hands on a King Cake
– Make your own King Cake, it’s easy
Play
– Mardi Gras themed Kids night out at YMCA
http://indywithkids.com/events/kids-night-mardi-gras-benjamin-harrison-ymca/
– Louisiana and Mardi Gras themed sensory class
– Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook-off at City Market
