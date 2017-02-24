IMPD: Tip led to 7 arrests, confiscation of drugs and $10K in cash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several people were arrested and drugs were seized thanks to an anonymous tip, according to IMPD.
Police said the concerned citizen alerted authorities about narcotics dealing in the 1100 block of North Olney Street. An investigation soon after began.
During the course of the investigation, search warrants for two locations were obtained; one for a location in 12400 block of Old Stone Drive and another for a residence in the 1100 block of North Olney Street.
Both of the search warrants were carried out simultaneously Friday morning.
Those arrested as a result of the searches include:
- 34-year-old William Bailey
- 31-year-old Rebecca Goins
- 23-year-old Alyssa Masengale
- 23-year-old Sarah Fischman
- 24-year-old Chelsea Wolkoff
- 23-year-old Claire Boulais
- 25-year-old Tiana Anderson
Bailey, Goins and Masengale have all face preliminary charges for dealing/possession of narcotics and child endangerment.
Fischman, Wolkoff, Boulais and Anderson were arrested in connection to maintaining a common nuisance and various outstanding warrants.
Items seized as a result of the searches include:
- $10,000 US currency
- Suspected heroin (appx. one ounce),
- cocaine (appx. one ounce)
- marijuana (appx. 25 grams)
- Drug paraphernalia and syringes
- Three vehicles
- One motorcycle