IMPD: Tip led to 7 arrests, confiscation of drugs and $10K in cash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several people were arrested and drugs were seized thanks to an anonymous tip, according to IMPD.

Police said the concerned citizen alerted authorities about narcotics dealing in the 1100 block of North Olney Street. An investigation soon after began.

During the course of the investigation, search warrants for two locations were obtained; one for a location in 12400 block of Old Stone Drive and another for a residence in the 1100 block of North Olney Street.

Both of the search warrants were carried out simultaneously Friday morning.

Those arrested as a result of the searches include:

34-year-old William Bailey

31-year-old Rebecca Goins

23-year-old Alyssa Masengale

23-year-old Sarah Fischman

24-year-old Chelsea Wolkoff

23-year-old Claire Boulais

25-year-old Tiana Anderson

Bailey, Goins and Masengale have all face preliminary charges for dealing/possession of narcotics and child endangerment.

Fischman, Wolkoff, Boulais and Anderson were arrested in connection to maintaining a common nuisance and various outstanding warrants.

Items seized as a result of the searches include:

$10,000 US currency



Suspected heroin (appx. one ounce),



cocaine (appx. one ounce)



marijuana (appx. 25 grams)



Drug paraphernalia and syringes



Three vehicles



One motorcycle

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...