Indianapolis-based HHGregg’s future in question

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Sixty-one years after expanding its appliance and electronics sales out of Indianapolis, HHGregg could be preparing to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to reports.

Online filing records did not indicate action by the company as of Friday.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reported the filing could come in March after the retailer announced it hired a brokerage and investment firm to work on financial strategies.

HHGregg’s nine central Indiana locations are a fraction of the retailer’s 220 stores nationwide.

The company first opened in Indianapolis in 1955.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...