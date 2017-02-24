Julie Voris shares exercises to get swimsuit ready

Spring is right around the corner and that means swimsuit season is getting closer. it’s time to start thinking about shedding those winter layers and maybe even a few pounds to help us feel more comfortable when we slip into that swimsuit for the first time this season.

Local fitness expert and Beachbody Master Trainer, Julie Voris is here with 3 body-weight exercises to help us do that and she’ll also tell us how we can jump-start our fitness THIS weekend in Indy with the help of celebrity trainer, Shaun T!

WHAT TYPES OF WORKOUTS ARE BEST?

• Best kind of workout is the one you’ll do

• Body weight workouts like PiYo, T25 or Insanity are great too because your body is your equipment. Less equipment = less risk of injury

INSANITY SOUNDS PRETTY INTENSE – WHY DOES IT WORK AND CAN EVERYONE REALLY DO IT?

• A lot of times people think…’I want to work my abs…or arms..or legs..” but we really need to be doing FULL-BODY workouts, that’s why Insanity works. It’s cardio, it’s strength training, it’s core training.

• Fitness IS for everyone, not just a few. So, yes, everyone really CAN do Insanity. Modify, Modify, Modify.

SPEAKING OF INSANITY — SHAUN T — THE CREATOR IS COMING TO INDY TOMORROW! TELL US ABOUT THAT AND HOW PEOPLE CAN SWEAT IT OUT WITH YOU BOTH!

• Tomorrow 9am-12pm at the JW Marriott

• LIVE workout and motivational session

• Q&A / Photo opps

• Open to the public

• FLASH SALE GOING ON NOW — 9am-12pm, Buy 1, Get 1 FREE tickets!

Julie Voris Fitness presents:

“The Shaun T Experience”

February 25, 2017

JW Marriott

• For more information or tickets, visit JULIEVORIS.COM. From now until 12pm today take advantage of the FLASH SALE and get 2 tickets for the price of one!

