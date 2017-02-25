Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police have made an arrest in a fatal Feb. hit-and-run accident.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 42-year-old Matthew McQueen has been taken into custody.

The deadly accident happened just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 near the intersection of 38th Street and High School Road. After arriving on scene, police found the victim, later identified as 65-year-old Michael Hayden, unresponsive in the road. He was pronounced dead on scene.

McQueen faces preliminary charges for failure to stop at an accident resulting in death.

