Benefit held for families of Abby Williams and Libby German

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Many in Delphi and the surrounding communities are doing what they can to help the families of Abby Williams and Libby German.

A benefit was held at The Dock restaurant in Delphi Saturday.

There were raffle items, a silent auction, a bouncy house and face painting for kids, live music, and other items for sale.

The restaurant also donated all of their food proceeds to the families and the servers threw in their tips.

“This is something that has hit so close to home and I know the majority of us being parents, it’s completely heartbreaking, and it really did rock the entire community and the bordering communities as well,” said Laila Syed, who helped plan the benefit.

Instructors from The Impact Zone also gave free self-defense lessons to those who attended the benefit.

Some of the money raised will go to the reward fund for information leading to the arrest in the murders of Williams and German.

The majority will go to their families.

