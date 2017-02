INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – People gathered at the Indiana Statehouse Saturday afternoon to hold their own town hall.

Some shared their healthcare stories and other speakers talked about why they believe the Affordable Care Act should stay.

The group had called for a town hall with Sen. Todd Young.

The Young did not attend Saturday afternoon’s town hall.

For more on this story, click on the video.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...