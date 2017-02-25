Investigators continuing to follow up on leads in Delphi case

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) – Saturday marks 11 days since the bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams were found in a wooded area in Delphi. This weekend the search for their killer or killers continued.

Investigators have been working to follow up on more than 7,800 tips they’ve received in the case. More than 2,000 of those just came in between Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday, there was a lot of activity at a building on the corner of Market and Franklin in Delphi. It appears investigators are using the area as office space as they work this case. 24-Hour News 8 saw cars from the Department of Homeland Security, Delphi Police, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office all parked outside. Large photos of Abby and Libby can be seen through the windows and a sign on the door lists the phone number to the tip line.

Indiana State Police are still looking for additional tips. On Saturday, the department released a public service announcement about the case.

Saturday afternoon, FBI agents searched a home in Peru in relation to this case. An FBI spokesperson said they’ve concluded the people living there were in no way connected to the death of Abby and Libby.

If you have information that could help investigators you can call the tip line at 1-844-459-5786. You can also email tips to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com

