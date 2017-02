INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More than 500 middle and high school students were on the Butler University campus Saturday.

The students took part in a hovercraft competition. They also designed a device that uses energy to transport an egg without breaking it.

The Science Olympiad has been a a competition for more than 30 years.

This year at least 30 schools participated in the popular event.

