One dead following fatal crash in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a woman died following a fatal crash Friday evening.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 9500 block of North State Road 37 when 19-year-old Delaney Pereault lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center-line when she was struck on the passenger side by a southbound vehicle driven by 20-year-old Anthony McPherson.

Pereault later died from her injuries.

McPherson sustained injuries to his face and foot.

The passenger of McPherson’s vehicle, 21-year-old Kamon Maxwell, suffered injuries to his arm and face.

The investigation remains ongoing.

