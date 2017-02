INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re following college basketball we’re nearing an exciting time of year as the month of march is around the corner. The same can be said for many local non-profits vying for your votes in Brackets for Good.

Executive Director for the Indianapolis Police Foundation stopped by WISH-TV’s studios Saturday morning to explain how it works.

Watch the video for more.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...