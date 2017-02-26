1 arrested after Bartholomew Co. vehicle pursuit

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One woman is behind bars after taking deputies on a vehicle pursuit following a traffic stop Sunday morning.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was pulled over for speeding on US 31 near the I-65 intersection just before 3 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, Sherry Biggerstaff, who was driving with a suspended license, was issued a citation. The responding deputy then detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Another deputy was called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Biggerstaff and the passenger,Loniesha Mays, were asked to step out of the vehicle. Both of the women complied and exited the vehicle. However, deputies say Mays ran around the car, got into the driver’s seat and then sped away.

The deputies gave chase to Mays, who was traveling at speeds exceeding 90 mph. Mays then began driving recklessly, in and out of traffic. Deputies determined Mays’ driving and continuing the chase posed an undo risk to both life and property and the chase was terminated.

About 30 minutes later, the Whiteland Police Department spotted Mays and the vehicle at a gas station in Whiteland, according to deputies.

Marijuana and a syringe were found in the vehicle.

Mays was taken into custody, transported back to Bartholomew County and placed in the Bartholomew County Jail. It was also discovered that Mays had never obtained a driver’s license.

She faces a number of preliminary charges including resisting law enforcement by vehicle, reckless driving, possession of a syringe and marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

