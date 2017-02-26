IMPD looking for serial rapist

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH ) – IMPD detectives say three rapes on the city’s northside are connected, all of them happening over the span of three years.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, believed to be in his late 20’s to early 30’s, 5’5″ to 5’6″ tall, medium build and unshaven.

The rapes happened at addresses in two apartment complexes:

March 24, 2013 at 9300 Evergreen Avenue.

June 27, 2015 at 9400 Barcroft Lane

September 3, 2016 at 9500 Carlyle Drive

The apartment complexes run along the Monon Trail between 91st and 96th streets

“I live by myself so it’s one of those things where you have to be on alert,” said Brittany Mack, who lives with her dog in one of the complexes.

“Anytime something like that happens I’m worried. Worried about my neighbors, friends, all that sort of stuff,” said Chris Henderson, while running on the Monon Trial.

The three rapes happened in the early morning hours. Detectives say the women were alone. They say there’s undisclosed evidence linking them.

“(I will) warn everybody to be safe and be aware of their surroundings,” said Jeffrey Herrod, while working out on the Monon Trail.

“Making sure you’re not doing anything that leaves yourself open to being in danger and things of that nature,” said Mack.

If you recognize the man you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS, you can also contact Sex Crimes Detective Sergeant R. Ray at 317-327-8043.

There is also a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

