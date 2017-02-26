Investigators suspect arson in west side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Sunday afternoon house fire is being investigated as arson.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, crews responded to a residence in the 5200 block of Ida Street just after 5 p.m.

Fire officials said upon arrival smoke was visible. However, the fire was under control minutes later.

The male occupant, who was renting the single story structure, was injured in the fire. He was transported Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators later determined that the man renting the residence set the home on fire.

A fire official said they expect charges to be filed against him.

