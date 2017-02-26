Kyle Parker back in court Monday for plea sentencing

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The man accused of killing a 15-month-old is scheduled to be back in court Monday morning.

Kyle Parker is accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Shaylyn Ammerman last March.

According to court documents, Parker raped her, strangled her, then poured bleach on her body to get rid of any DNA evidence.

The forensic pathologist on the case said it was the worst case of sexual trauma she had ever seen.

Earlier in February, Parker made a plea deal. He agreed to plead guilty to one count of murder and kidnapping.

In exchange, the other six charges would be dropped, which include rape, child molestation, and strangulation.

If the plea agreement is accepted, he could spend up to 60 years in prison.

His next court appearance is set for Monday, February 27 at 10:30 a.m. in Owen County.

